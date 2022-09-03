Teen dad killed baby boy on purpose by leaving him in hot car for several hours: police

Prosecutors in Ohio have charged a New Philadelphia man with murder after he allegedly deliberately left his 14-month old son in a hot car.

Landon Parrott, 19, was charged with murder, endangering children and involuntary manslaughter, WJW-TV reported.

Police were alerted after the boy was brought to the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital emergency room.

"Attempts to revive the child failed and staffers told police that the father’s story was inconsistent with the child’s symptoms," the station reported. "But Parrott confessed when confronted with surveillance video recorded across the street from the family’s apartment on Ashwood Lane in New Philadelphia. Investigators say the video shows Parrott leaving the child in the car alone in the vehicle while his mom was at work, with temperatures soaring around 86 to 87 degrees."

The video shows the child was left alone in the care from 8:30 a.m. until 1:50 p.m.

Chief Michael Goodwin addressed the incident in a Facebook post.

"During the interview it appears that this was not a matter of forgetting the child but was a deliberate act so as the child would not be a disturbance while in the house," Goodwin said.

Parrot is being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail on $250,000 bond.

