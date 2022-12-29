Mississippi coach says Texas Tech player spit on his player and possibly used a racial slur during bowl game

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin claims a Texas Tech player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur during the Texas Bowl this Wednesday, CBS News reports.

The incident allegedly took place after players were pushing and shoving each other after a play and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty. After the game, Kiffin said that the penalty should have actually been called on Texas Tech player Dimitri Moore, who is No. 11, instead of Watkins, who wears No. 11 for Ole Miss.

"They announce our 11, which is Jordan Watkins, who wasn't in the fight, it was their 11 that was fighting 71 (Ole Miss lineman Jayden Williams) and everybody knew because their own coaches were yelling at the guy," Kiffin said.

"There was a racial slur involved, that's not the point of what we're talking about, (it's) about the spitting part. I brought our own 71 up to the officials, right or wrong, you see him crying? He's not crying not because he got spit on, it's because something was said."

Kiffin went on to say that he didn't hear the slur, but he was told "that that was said in that (incident) but I did not hear that. So that would obviously be a giant issue."

As CBS News points out, both Williams and Moore and Black.

