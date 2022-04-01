'When you're a celebrity you can get away with anything!' Lara Trump delivers irony-free rant on Will Smith

On Fox Business Friday, with an apparent complete lack of irony in her statement, former presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump slammed actor Will Smith for celebrity privilege after his physical assault of comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.

"If any average person did that, they would be in jail, they'd be locked up, at least would have been arrested or questioned by the police at this point," said Trump. "But it shows you the double standard that exists. It shows you that when you're a Hollywood celebrity ... you can get away with anything."

This was almost verbatim the quote former President Donald Trump gave to Billy Bush on "Access Hollywood" that became a liability for him in the 2016 campaign.

He said of women he encountered in his daily life, "I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. ... Grab 'em by the p*ssy. You can do anything."

Watch below:





NOW WATCH: Newsmax guest is terrified Davy Crockett will be turned transgender by Disney