Larry Elder ditches California GOP convention to celebrate his recall loss in Florida
Screengrab.

Republicans in California are spending the weekend meeting in San Diego for their 2021 fall convention, following their decisive loss in the recall campaign against Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The schedule included regional meetings, analysis sessions and campaign training efforts. Special guests included Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) and Rep. Ronnie Jackson (R-TX), who was Trump's White House physician.

Hanging over the whole weekend was the fact the GOP failed to recall Newsom, as they had done with Gray Davis 18 years earlier. Larry Elder, the leading GOP candidate, captured only a small minority of the vote.

"California Republicans, stinging from their lopsided loss in this month's recall election, sought to regroup and focus on the upcoming midterms at their party convention this weekend," Seem Mehta reported for the Los Angeles Times. "Typically a boisterous gathering, the three-day meeting in San Diego was among the grimmest in recent memory."

As longtime California journalist Carla Marinucci of Politico noted, Elder just blew off the convention to party in Florida.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The author of this article worked campaigns for then-Sup. Newsom when he was a local elected official in San Francisco.

