'The science says he's wrong': CNN busts GOP California gubernatorial hopeful for spouting COVID misinformation

CNN on Tuesday called out California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder for spouting misinformation about the novel coronavirus.
CNN's Joe Johns interviewed Elder and asked him why he was opposed to vaccine mandates or mask mandates for public schools.
"I don't believe the science suggests that young people should be vaccinated," Elder said. "I don't believe science suggests that young people should have to wear masks at school... and young people are not likely to contract the coronavirus. And when they do, their symptoms are likely to be mild and not likely to be hospitalized and they're certainly not likely to die."
Johns, however, quickly corrected the record.
"hTe science says he's wrong on two counts," he explained. "Millions of children have tested positive for COVID-19, and masks are proven to prevent the spread of the virus."
Watch the video below.
Larry Elder busted for spreading COVID-19 misinformation www.youtube.com