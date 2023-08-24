Freak flooding in Las Vegas sweeps away 'multiple' people: report
"Multiple" people were swept away by flash flooding in a rare heavy rainstorm in Las Vegas, reported The Weather Channel on Thursday.

Per the report, politics and firefighters had to respond to two separate incidents of people being carried away by flash floods in canals. One woman was rescued after being caught in the current, but at least one other man is still missing.

Las Vegas is in the middle of the desert and famously receives very little rain in a typical year; it is part of the Southwest region that depends on the Colorado River and has taken drastic steps to conserve water amid a crisis that last year drained Lake Mead, the reservoir of the Hoover Dam, to record lows.

However, this year, a series of "atmospheric river" systems brought extreme precipitation to California and the Sierra Nevada mountains, which helped replenish water in the area at least for the time being.

This new round of rainfall and flash flooding comes just after Tropical Storm Hilary swept through Southern California and Nevada, causing flooding in places.

