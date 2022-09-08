Las Vegas reporter was stabbed 7 times — and had defensive wounds: prosecutor
Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was held without bail after a Las Vegas arraignment on Thursday in front of Judge Elana Lee Graham.

Telles is charged with murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. Telles blamed German for his finishing third in the Democratic Party as he sought renomination in Nevada's largest county.

KLAS-TV reporter Vanessa Murphy was in the courtroom.

"Prosecutor asking for no bail," Murphy reported. "Says German was stabbed 7 times after he came out of his house. DNA from hands and fingernails of German matches Telles."

German, 69, reportedly had defensive wounds.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported German, "reported on crime, courts, corruption, casino industry leaders and mob figures for decades in Las Vegas. This year, he spent months reporting on the turmoil surrounding Telles’ oversight of the public administrator’s office."

The newspaper highlighted four pieces German had written about Telles:

