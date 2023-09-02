Last-minute fantasy football advice on players not to draft (and a few must-haves)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder calls a first-half play in a preseason exhibition game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 18, 2023, in Atlanta. - Miguel Martinez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS
Happy days are here again! Nearly all fantasy drafts will take place this weekend. It’s always smart to draft after the preseason games are done. It wasn’t long ago we lost Jamal Lewis, Tony Romo and Chad Pennington for all or part of an NFL season due to injuries in meaningless games. The following is a list of players to avoid followed by a short list of players I want in every draft. DO NOT DRAFTDesmond Ridder, QBVolume is key in fantasy, and the Falcons are no passing fancy. They attempted the second-fewest passes in 2022 with 415. The Texans, Dolphins and Raiders threw over 579 times. Tha...