Last-minute legal maneuver keeps Bay Area cops from testifying about racism within their department — for now
Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group/TNS

MARTINEZ, Calif. — On Friday morning, Antioch police officers were expected to answer questions under oath about racism within their own department for the first time since a cascade of scandals revealed prejudice and alleged criminality among their ranks, but a last minute legal maneuver prevented it. At a Friday court hearing, Superior Court Judge David Goldstein accepted a concession by the Contra Costa County district attorney admitting that Antioch officers who investigated a series of 2021 gang-related shootings had violated the California Racial Justice Act when they sent racist texts a...