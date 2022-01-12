New texts reveal Laura Ingraham pleaded with Trump to discourage armed protests in wake of Jan. 6

Six days after the Capitol insurrection, Fox News host Laura Ingraham tried to get former president Donald Trump to discourage people from engaging in armed protests at state capitols.

In a Jan. 12 text message to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, Ingraham wrote: "Remarks on camera discouraging protest at state capit[o]ls esp with weapons would be well advised given how hot the situation is. [E]veryone needs to calm down and pray for our country and for those who lost their lives last week."

Ingraham's text message was revealed in a letter Wednesday from the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, requesting his testimony.

Ingrham's text is included in a paragraph about how the committee "is concerned about the potential for continued violence after January 6th provoked by President Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen."



"The Select Committee is aware of communications among White House staff and President Trump’s supporters regarding the potential for further violence," committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) wrote in the letter, before citing Ingraham's text.

"During the same time period, you shared this concern about the President’s 'stolen election' claims with your local news organization," Thompson wrote to McCarthy, citing a story in the Bakersfield Californian newspaper.

“It's raising the ability for greater violence and we've got to stop that and come together as one nation," McCarthy told the newspaper for an article published Jan. 13.



"We also understand that you received FBI briefings regarding potential violence immediately following January 6th," Thompson wrote. "Did you communicate with the President or White House staff regarding those concerns?"

Previously, it was revealed the Ingraham and other Fox News hosts also sent texts to Meadows on the day of the insurrection.

“Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home," Ingraham wrote to Meadows. "This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy."

Last week, the committee asked Fox News host Sean Hannity to voluntarily cooperate with its investigation.

