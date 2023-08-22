Lawsuit against Black Lives Matter Sacramento and founder Tanya Faison dismissed

Black Lives Matter Sacramento founder Tanya Faison, center, walk downs Franklin Boulevard during a protest in 2020. - Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee/TNS
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A contentious libel suit against Black Lives Matter Sacramento by a capital region businesswoman was dismissed late Monday after the plaintiff decided not to pursue the case any longer. Real estate investor Karra Crowley’s lawsuit against BLM Sacramento and its founder, Tanya Faison, appeared to have been settled last week after an agreement under which Faison posted an apology video after BLM Sacramento’s Facebook page accused Crowley of racist posts that had been sent by someone impersonating her more than two years ago. But questions arose over whether Crowley would al...