Lawsuit against Fox News reveals Tucker Carlson's caustic texts about Trump: 'I hate him passionately'
Fox News host Tucker Carlson speaks at the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on March 29, 2019, in Washington, D.C.. - Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America/TNS

Tucker Carlson wrote “I hate him passionately” in newly released text messages about former President Donald Trump as bipartisan outrage continued to build over the Fox News host’s effort to whitewash the Jan. 6 attack. Even as he cozied up to Trump in public, the messages show the conservative host actually despises the former president and considers him to be an epic failure. “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights,” Carlson said in a text on Jan. 4, 2021, as Trump supporters geared up for the violent attack on the Capitol. “I truly can’t wait.” Carlson suggested t...