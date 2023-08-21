Lawsuit could be filed in death of Joan Meyer, who died day after police raid on KS paper

Residents left flowers outside the Marion County Record in central Kansas in remembrance of co-owner Joan Meyer, who died a day after police raided the newsroom. - Luke Nozicka/Kansas City Star/TNS
A wrongful death lawsuit could be filed in the death of Joan Meyer, the co-owner of the Marion County Record who died hours after police raided the Kansas newspaper. “We are exploring all options, including a wrongful death claim,” said Bernie Rhodes, the newspaper’s attorney. The lawsuit would be brought on behalf of Meyer’s estate. The Aug. 11 raid drew condemnation from free speech advocates across the globe. A search warrant was also executed at Meyer’s home and at the residence of a city councilwoman. Meyer, 98, died the following day from sudden cardiac arrest, according to the coroner’s...