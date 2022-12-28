Lawsuit says Black employee was fired after complaining about racist harassment
The owners of American Piping Inspection in Oklahoma settled with federal prosecutors and paid $250,000 to a Black employee who was subjected to racist treatment and eventually fired, Entrepreneur reports.

The employee, who was hired as a radiographer in 2017, said that his supervisor made racist and threatening "jokes" that included one about shooting Black men and then gesturing at him as if aiming a gun.

In response, management subjected the employee to harsh disciplinary measures that seemed more severe than measures doled out to non-Black employees. He was then eventually fired.

The lawsuit says at least ten white radiographers committed similar infractions but kept their jobs.

"Other employers should take heed and review their practices and policies to ensure compliance with federal law. Otherwise, the EEOC will enforce the law against violators and seek redress for aggrieved employees," said Rudy Sustaita, who is the regional attorney for the EEOC's Houston District Office.

