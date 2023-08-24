Lawsuit targets deputies after seizure of attorney’s gun collection

Months after Yolo County Sheriff’ s Office deputies seized a gun collection belonging to retired attorney Tony DeMaria, a lawsuit says they violated his Second Amendment rights. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- When Yolo County, California, deputies showed up at Anthony DeMaria’s Capay Valley home in April, they were armed with a search warrant that allowed them to walk away with a collection of 34 firearms and 20,000 rounds of ammunition valued at $150,000. Sheriff’s officials had known the retired 78-year-old attorney for years, and DeMaria had previously invited some deputies to hunt on his 830-acre Guinda property or search for illegal cannabis growths. They also knew that DeMaria’s mental state was in decline, a fact they cited in the affidavit seeking the search warrant, and...