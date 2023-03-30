Lawyer for Jonathan Majors says alleged assault victim admitted to blame in text messages

The lawyer for Jonathan Majors, the 33-year-old “Creed III” star, who was arrested over the weekend after an alleged domestic violence incident, has shared texts in which the alleged victim admits she is to blame and doesn't want him to face any charges, TMZ reported.

Speaking to TMZ, Majors' lawyer Priya Chaudhry said the texts show the woman in question admitting that she was the one who assaulted Majors.

"Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone," the woman allegedly wrote in the texts. The woman also allegedly wrote that she was going to make sure the D.A. doesn't file any charges against Majors.

Majors was arrested for misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment. The incident reportedly took place after the woman allegedly saw another woman texting him.

SmartNews