Lawyer of alleged crypto launderer sends letter to Russia asking for talks over possible prisoner swap

By Filipp Lebedev MOSCOW (Reuters) - The lawyer of a Russian man accused of laundering more than $4 billion through the digital currency bitcoin urged Moscow on Monday to begin negotiations with the United States to include his client in a potential prisoner swap. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in July that Washington had made Moscow a "substantial offer" for the release of American citizens held in Russia, including U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan. In a letter seen by Reuters, a lawyer for Alexander Vinnik, a Russian who was extradited last mont...