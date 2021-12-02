Lawyers for Jussie Smollett to begin cross-examination of one of two brothers to accuse actor of orchestrating phony hate crime
Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Jussie Smollett’s attorneys on Thursday are expected to begin cross-examining one of the key witnesses against the “Empire” actor: Abimbola Osundairo, who testified earlier this week that Smollett instructed him to fake a hate crime attack on him in January 2019. Over more than four hours of questioning by prosecutors Wednesday, Osundairo walked jurors through the planning and execution of the attack in minute detail, including Smollett’s request that Osundairo and his brother “fake beat him up” because he felt his security on the “Empire” set wasn’t being taken seriously. The plan c...