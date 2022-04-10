Le Pen stresses France's national independence and values
French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) presidential candidate Marine Le Pen leaves the polling booth as she casts her ballot for the first round of France's presidential election, at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont. Denis Charlet/AFP/dpa
Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who has qualified for the second round of France's presidential election, has stressed France's independence and values.

For the run-off, "two opposing visions of the future" had prevailed, Le Pen, who will run against President Emmanuel Macron in a fortnight's time, said in Paris on Sunday evening.

She represents "social justice around the millennia-old concept of nation and people."

She will ensure national independence and the ability of ordinary French people to decide for themselves, she said. "I will sort France out in five years," she opined.

"What is at stake on April 24 is not a choice of circumstances, but a choice for society, a choice for civilization," the 53-year-old said. "What place we want to give the people against the power of money depends on your vote."