Lead detective in YNW Melly case under investigation, defense says. What to know so far
Alie Skowronski/Miami Herald/TNS

MIAMI — The lead detective in the YNW Melly double murder case is under investigation over an incident with a potential witness, according to a court filing from Wednesday. But a police spokesperson says the detective only had a complaint made against him. Defense attorney Stuart Adelstein requested that Broward Circuit Court Judge John Murphy order prosecutors to turn over all documents about the investigation into Miramar Police Detective Mark Moretti. Under Florida law, the state is required to disclose any information that may be favorable to the defense. “The Defense team has recently lea...