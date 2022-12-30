As Washington, D.C. anticipates the handover from a Democrat-led House of Representatives to a Republican-led House, leading Democrat John Yarmuth of Kentucky said in a recent interview with The Guardian that the GOP could cause the United States to default on its debt.

"“My guess is that whoever is speaker of the House will be so in a vice from the extreme members of their caucus, that they won’t be able to get anything done here. I really worry about defaulting,” he said, adding that Republicans could be going into “blow-it-up mode.”

Yarmuth's comment were not to be taken lightly as he is the outgoing chairman of the House of Representative's Budget Committee. A tactic that was never discussed during previous generations of domestic politicians, now the once unheard option is now bantered around in GOP circles as a possible strategy to achieve desired financial allocations while negatively impacting the entire country.

House Republicans are expected to challenge raising the current U.S. debt ceiling, which stands at over $31 trillion, by proposing drastic and severe spending cuts, many to social programs that benefit the underserved and overlooked across the United States.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump hints he may split from GOP, dooming their 2024 election chances

Yarmuth signaled the dire prediction as he leaves Washington, D.C. after nearly 20 years in the House of Representatives, he was one of many veteran Democrat House members who decided not to run again in the 2022 midterm elections. As Kentucky's only Democrat in Congress, his seat was protected by a victory by another Democrat, Morgan McGarvey.

In The Guardian article, it recaps the highlight of Yarmouth's final speech on the House of Representatives floor that has garnered a lot of attention when he told a story of running into a former member of Congress that told him, "I don't miss the circus. I miss the clowns."