Trump-loving Lee Zeldin's floundering campaign for NY governor getting financial boost from unregistered PAC
According to a report from the Daily Beast, former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) is under scrutiny for accepting a substantial contribution for his struggling campaign to become governor of New York from an unregistered PAC linked to his doctor.

At the center of the controversy is $60,829 that has been funneled into the New York Republican's campaign by Conquering Cancer PAC, "an outfit that formed last summer and, to date, appears to have never contributed to any other candidate," the Beast's William Bredderman reports.

"Public records also show the leadership of Conquering Cancer PAC is intimately entangled with Zeldin himself; his own campaign treasurer manages the PAC, and the donations to it have come entirely from people tied to one medical practice," the report states. "That practice is New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, headed by Dr. Jeffrey Vacirca, himself the PAC’s largest donor, though several other physicians associated with the practice also contributed to the $60,829 total."

Noting that Vacirca is Zeldin's personal physician, the lawmaker -- a vocal supporter of former president Donald Trump -- now may be forced to answer questions over violations of campaign finance laws.

According to the Beast, "A Board of Elections spokesman told The Daily Beast that New York election law obligates any political committee giving more than $1,000 to a state or local candidate to register with authorities in Albany—and Conquering Cancer PAC has never done so, public records show."

Reporting, "Zeldin’s campaign maintained to The Daily Beast they had no involvement in or knowledge of the formation of the Conquering Cancer PAC, and insisted it never solicited the donation," the Beast report quotes John Kaehny, executive director at Reinvent Albany, saying the the PAC is not only skirting the law, but also taking advantage of the anonymity it provides.

“It's about anonymity and attempting to be more secretive about the contribution—and there's two reasons for that,” he explained. “You know [your candidate is] not going to win and you don’t want to offend the eventual winner. And it might be easier to solicit contributions, since you ask a colleague, ‘Can you donate to the make-our-business-better PAC,’ rather than identifying a candidate. Because they might say, ‘I don’t want to donate to that person, they’re going to lose.’”

The report adds, "Elected in 2014 as a union-friendly moderate with a military record, Zeldin once seemed to be among his party’s rising lights and possibly its strongest contender to recapture the governor’s mansion since GOP Gov. George Pataki exited office at the end of 2006. But Donald Trump’s consolidation of support in the Republican Party left the congressman, like many other Empire State Republicans, in a quandary: the Queens-born businessman is massively unpopular with New York’s general electorate, even as he remains beloved by the base."

