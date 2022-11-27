Legal expert: These 7 words should 'disqualify' Pence 'from ever holding public office again'

Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, on Friday explained the seven words Mike Pence uttered “that should disqualify him from ever holding public office again.” Kirschner’s analysis came after the former vice president balked at a request to appear before the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“Congress has no right to my testimony,” Pence told CBS “Face the Nation” earlier this month.
Lamenting what he described as “the partisan nature of the January 6 committee,” Pence said he was “closing the door” on testifying before the panel.
“We have a separation of powers under the Constitution of the United States,” Pence told Margaret Brennan. “And I believe it would establish a terrible precedent for the Congress to summon a vice president of the United States to speak about deliberations that took place at the White House.”
In a YouTube segment called “Justice Matters,” Kirschner laid out the authority under which the House Jan. 6 panel is operating.
“Congress is investigating the insurrection, the attempted overthrow of our democracy,” Kirschner said, noting the panel was established, in part, to develop ways to prevent such an attack from occurring in the future.
“Let’s be clear, by extension Mike Pence is saying ‘the American people have no right to my relevant testimony as Congress goes about trying to craft laws to keep this from ever happening again,’” Kirschner added.
