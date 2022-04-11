Legal expert: Jan. 6 defendants engaging in a 'fool's errand' trying to find friendlier juries

According to a report for CBS News, supporters of Donald Trump who have been indicted for storming the Capitol on Jan 6th have been attempting to move their trials to either different venue or closer to their homes based on the belief that judges and juries in Washington, D.C., will judge them more harshly.
As the report notes, there are approximately 775 defendants facing charges will 500 likely to go all the way to trial, and a handful of defendants they will find more sympathetic ears far away from the scene of the crime.
According to CBS, "A review of tens of thousands of pages of court filing by CBS News shows more than a dozen Jan. 6 defendants have unsuccessfully tried to move their trials out of the nation's capital, arguing the jury pool in Washington is potentially tainted by bias, stemming either from its residents' liberal political leanings or the impact of the riots on the District. These defendants have asked for a change of venue but have so far failed to convince D.C. judges that a transfer is necessary," adding, "Though none of the change-of-venue requests have been approved by judges yet, they've taken on added import in the last month, after a D.C. jury convicted Jan. 6 defendant Guy Reffitt of multiple felonies in less than four hours of deliberations."
According to one legal analyst, defendants who do get a change of venue will likely find still suffer the same fate depending on the strength of the charges against them.
University of Maryland law professor Michael Greenberger told CBS News: "The effort of so many of the Jan. 6 defendants to move their trials out of D.C. based on allegations of bias within the D.C. jury pool is the legal equivalent of a "fool's errand'."
"The effort is self evidently not to avoid juror bias. Federal jurors nationwide saw and felt the grievous impact of the attack on the Capitol and the devastation wrought," Greenberger later added, calling their efforts at long shot at best.
"It is an obvious, impermissible attempt to evade the strength and organization of D.C. federal prosecutors in the futile hope of facing less focused and prepared prosecution elsewhere," he elaborated. "The burden to obtain a change of venue is far too high for such a questionable strategic tactic to have any chance of success."
The CBS report noted, "The Justice Department probe into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol continues this week, following CBS News' confirmation that the scope of the investigation is broadening to include Trump rally organizers and those who may have provided funding for Jan. 6. Nearly 780 defendants have been charged so far, with over 250 guilty pleas entered and 140 sentences imposed."
