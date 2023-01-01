Legal expert says this is the criminal investigation that Trump should fear the most

Civil rights attorney David Henderson was asked during an appearance Sunday on MSNBC which criminal investigation Donald Trump should be worried about the most.



"That is becoming a difficult question to answer because he is facing so many different charges and is so many different places," Henderson replied.

“I think in terms of prosecutors, he has the most to fear down in Georgia because Fani Willis is not going to back off, and many of the arguments that we hear about prosecuting the former president are not going to be persuasive to her.”

A special grand jury, led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, has been investigating whether Trump and his associates engaged in illegal actions when attempting to overturn his 2020 defeat.

“At the same time, I think the January 6 indictments – or forthcoming indictments, I think – are also a key area of exposure,” Henderson added.

“Because here's the thing, we've been talking about the taxes, and we look at the taxes and we ask did he commit a tax crime? I know if that's the best question to be asking. The better question is this yet another example of how he defrauded the public? That is one of the January 6 referrals, defrauding the United States.”

“I think that is notable now because essentially, he did the exact same thing that we are accusing George Santos of doing, misrepresenting who you are in order to gain an elected office and raise money for that purpose,” Henderson explained. “So, I think that all of these different issues kind of compound and make some of these cases even more persuasive in front of a jury.”