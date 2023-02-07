Leonardo DiCaprio denies he’s dating a model as young as 19
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio attends Netflix' s "Don't Look Up" World Premiere on Dec. 5, 2021, in New York City. - Mike Coppola/Getty Images North America/TNS

Twitter’s been in an uproar over rumors that DiCaprio — famous for never dating a woman older than 25 — was spending time with a 19-year-old whose high school education would have been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic After people across social media slammed Leonardo DiCaprio for supposedly taking his penchant for pretty, young models too far by dating a 19-year-old, a source close to the 48-year-old actor has come forward to deny such rumors. No, DiCaprio’s source told TMZ Tuesday, the actor is not dating Paris-born model Eden Polani. Rumors began to spread that DiCaprio had turned his at...