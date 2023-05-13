Mother of shot gay teen tells suspected killer to 'go to hell'

Following the arrest of a suspect in the killing of a young gay man, the victim's mother is letting him have it, reported Law & Crime on Friday.
"A 19-year-old man in New York City has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a gay college student, three months after the latter man’s body was discovered shot in the head, burned, and discarded on freight train tracks in Brooklyn," reported Jerry Lambe. "Isiah Baez was taken into custody on Thursday at about 10:30 a.m. and charged with one count of murder, one count of possessing a weapon, and one count of tampering with evidence in the February slaying of 19-year-old Deandre Matthews, the NYPD confirmed."
"According to a press release from the NYPD, officers at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 responded to a 911 call regarding an adult male victim found on the freight train tracks near the 2200 block of Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn," said the report. "Upon arriving at the scene, first responders located the male victim — later identified as Matthews — 'unconscious and unresponsive, with significant burn wounds throughout his body.' Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene where they pronounced Matthews dead."
Speaking to WNBC, Matthews' mother did not hold back.
“I’m a hurt mother. I have my daughter but that was my son, that was my best friend. He made me a mother,” she said. “Now, as a mother, I’m suffering. My daughter don’t have a big brother. My sister don’t have a nephew, my mother don’t have a grandson.” She added in an interview with the New York Daily News, “He didn’t just shoot my son; he set him on fire and murdered him. I’m just numb. Tell Isiah to go to hell.”
According to the report, Baez is the second person arrested in connection with the death of Matthews; 24-year-old Remy McPrecia has also been charged with evidence tampering and concealment of a corpse.