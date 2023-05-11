Liberal California is actually a hotbed for right-wing extremist activity, report says

Specifically, he said that Trump's exponentially more brazen lying was designed to test his followers' devotion to him and to separate out those who are not true believers.

"You set up a worldview in which the true believers are sort of set up against, or pitted against, the fair-weather fans," he said. "And the way that your separate them out is by [telling] increasingly extreme lies."

As an example, he pointed to the way that people who bought into Trump's false claim that he had a larger inauguration crowd than former President Barack Obama were then susceptible to buying even more outlandish claims, such as those made by the QAnon conspiracy theory movement about Democrats harvesting mole children for their adrenochrome.

Klaas notes that buying into such beliefs also has major social costs for the people who take the plunge, as they can result in getting shunned by friends and family.

However, this only solidifies the bond that the true believers feel toward both one another and Trump as their traditional social circles slowly vanish.

"Because they've already bought into so many lies... the breaking point becomes higher," he said.

