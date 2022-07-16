Former Libertarian Party official slams ex-colleagues for selling out to Trump and white nationalists

Writing on his "The unPopulist" substack platform, former Libertarian Party official and candidate Andy Craig explained why he bailed on his party for selling out its previous beliefs and becoming just another wing of Donald Trump's intolerant MAGA cult.
After pointing out that the party suffered a "recent takeover by a reactionary and populist faction," Craig submitted that "I was an active member of the party for nearly 10 years, until I resigned last year along with many others unwilling to stick around for a takeover by the illiberal far right."
Nowadays, the former party official lamented, "Under the direction of the so-called Mises Caucus, the LP has become home to those who don’t have qualms about declaring Holocaust-denying racists 'fellow travelers' and who don’t think that bigots are necessarily disqualified from the party. "
Noting that the party recently stripped, "We condemn bigotry as irrational and repugnant," from its official platform, Craig stated, "Various members of the new leadership have averred that: Black folks owe America for affirmative action; Pride Month is a plot by degenerates and child molesters aiming for socialism; and a country with zero taxes but more trans murders would be more morally acceptable than the reverse. Though some Mises Caucus figures insist they want to offer solutions to the culture wars, in practice, that means obsessively weighing in on the side of the far right."
Asking rhetorically, "How did the is happen?" Craig suggested the historically fringy Libertarian Party was ripe for a "hostile" takeover.
"The party’s national delegates are selected at state conventions that are attended by a small number of highly motivated members willing to spend money out of pocket to show up for a weekend at a local Marriott. They generally don’t represent the views of the vast majority of members or libertarian donors, let alone libertarian voters. But just because they show up, their votes on key LP matters carry the day. This means that it was not at all hard for a group like the Mises Caucus to gin up resources to flood state conventions with its members and select national delegates who could then vote in LP officeholders sympathetic to its views," he explained.
According to Craig, the radical makeover of the current Libertarian Party bears remarkable similarities to the MAGA takeover of the Republican Party via bullying and threats.
"LP incumbents who tried to present themselves as fair and neutral and those who were openly against the Mises Caucus were all swept aside—just like anti-Trump Republicans such as Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois in the GOP," he explained. "The former has been censured and primaried by the GOP, and the latter has been censured and pushed into early retirement. The current favorite for the next LP presidential candidate is stand-up comic Dave Smith, who, despite his Jewish background, is notorious for praising and defending anti-Semites and white nationalists like Nick Fuentes."
He concluded, "The same pathology that afflicts the GOP now also afflicts the LP, namely, orienting itself not by reference to its principles but by single-mindedly focusing on its enemy: progressives and anybody else to the left of the far right. This alignment bodes ill for the future of American politics, now that the nation’s largest third party is an adjunct of Trumpism rather than an opponent of it."
