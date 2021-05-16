State GOP chair resigns to take job lobbying for Liberty University: report
The private evangelical school founded by Jerry Falwell, Sr. has hired a Republican official who officially announced he is leaving his position in the GOP.

"Glenn Clary, chairman of the Alaska Republican Party, formally resigned Friday to take a job at Liberty University in Virginia. Under state party rules, he is automatically replaced by the party's vice chair, Ann Brown of Fairbanks," the Anchorage Daily News reported on Saturday.

"In a message to members of the Republican State Central Committee, Clary wrote that he will become vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances at Liberty. That role will entail lobbying federal and state legislators as part of a network of Christian organizations," the newspaper reported. "Among the priorities for that network, known as the Standing for Freedom Center, is the defeat of federal legislation mandating elections standards and a separate piece of legislation banning discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Americans."

Clary has also been a pastor at Anchorage Baptist Temple.