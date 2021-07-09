Trump supporters ripped for ‘disenfranchisement’ by abruptly resigning South Carolina Republicans: report

The Greenville County Republican Party's top leadership resigned on Thursday.

Chairwoman Jennifer Black, vice chair Stacy Shea, and executive committeeman Randy Page all quit and issued a joint statement, the Greenville News reports.

"Continual lawsuits, threats of lawsuits, intimidation, threats, bullying, disenfranchisement and character assassination, as promised by the leadership of mySCGOP and Greenville Tea Party do not advance anything positive, much less promote any level of political discourse or change," the three explained.

The group mySCGOP was formed earlier this year and backed the unsuccessful effort of to take over the South Carolina Republican Party by election fraud conspiracy theorist L. Lin Wood.

South Carolina GOP chairman Drew McKissick blasted mySCGOP in a statement.

"MySCGOP is a fringe, rogue group that has used Antifa-style tactics to essentially dismantle the Greenville County Republican Party to become their own hobby horse," McKissick said. "We're going to do everything we can to make sure there are productive local organizations that real conservative activists can work through to continue to elect Republicans."

"And (we will) stay as far as possible from people who want to berate, harass and threaten to sue fellow Republicans and distract from our mission of beating Democrats," he added.

McKissick described the situation as "absolute insanity" to The Post and Courier.

"They have essentially preyed on Trump supporters, telling them the county and state party organizations didn't support President Trump, which is a total lie, and then they've gone forward spreading rumors and innuendos about people — everything from sex trafficking to embezzlement to rigging elections, all this garbage," McKissick said.