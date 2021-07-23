Lin Wood is on the verge of blowing off a key deadline set by Michigan judge -- and could get hit by major sanctions
www.rawstory.com

On Thursday, Reuters' Jan Wolfe reported that infamous pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood is about to miss his deadline to explain to a federal judge in Michigan why he should not face professional sanctions for his behavior in court.

Wood, who was a key figure filing lawsuits to try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and has made appearances at QAnon conspiracy theory functions, was given the deadline in an order by Judge Linda Parker last week.

As the lawsuits have failed to do anything to reverse the election, former President Donald Trump has distanced himself from Wood, who also faces a criminal investigation into whether he voted illegally in Georgia.

SmartNews