How Lin Wood could throw a wrench into Trump codefendants' defense plans
Despite reports that former attorney Lin Wood "flipped" on Donald Trump in the Georgia racketeering case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, he insisted late Wednesday night that he has not -- but that doesn't mean he won't eventually cause problems for the former president and the 18 other codefendants.

In an interview with the Daily Beast on Wednesday Wood. -- who was curiously not indicted for his part in the election tampering plot -- insisted he has not given testimony detrimental to Trump.

"The media took it and ran with this idea that I’d flip on President Trump. What did I flip about? What factual knowledge would I have in any way about President Trump? No more than you have about watching the media," he insisted.

However, as the Daily Beast's Jose Pagliery pointed out, Wood, if he is called to the stand, could be treated as a hostile witness which could lead to testimony that cripples the defenses of Trump and the 18 others.

"Wood has at least some knowledge of how key players exacted the litigation arm of Trump’s attempts to stay in power by suing to overturn election results," the report states. "His story could contradict other testimony from Trump’s co-defendants—or bolster it. Only the Fulton County District Attorney really knows how she plans to use Wood."

According to one legal expert, once Wood is under oath, what he says under penalty of perjury will become a wild card that defense attorneys will have to deal with on the fly.

“We have no idea whether he’ll be a hostile witness on the stand, nor whether he is testifying under a grant of immunity or in return for other advantages that the state can grant,” explained Kay Levine of Emory University Law School.

