Trump-loving lawyer Lin Wood crashes and burns in yet another failed election lawsuit
Lin Wood in the Oval Office. (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

Notorious Trump-supporting lawyer L. Lin Wood has suffered yet another court defeat in his efforts to push debunked conspiracy theories inside of courtrooms.

This time Wood's arguments were dismissed by a three-judge panel of the Eleventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, Law & Crime reports.

"A prolific participant in election-challenging lawsuits after the 2020 presidential election, Wood has been associated with efforts to topple election results in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia, where the state bar is currently investigating whether he is fit to practice law," Law & Crime reported. "All of those lawsuits, plus his challenge to the Senate runoff voting procedures, failed in spectacular fashion — leaving him fighting for his law license in two of those states."

The lawsuit arose in December when Wood sued Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and members of the Georgia State Election Board.

The appeals court agreed with the district judge that Wood lacked standing to even bring the lawsuit, saying he had demonstrated "nothing more than a textbook generalized grievance that is insufficient for Article III standing."

Wood is still facing legal sanctions in Georgia.

