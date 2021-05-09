MyPillow's Lindell doubles down in fresh attack on Dominion despite billion-dollar lawsuit

Appearing on Steve Bannon's podcast on Saturday, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell launched a fresh attack on Dominion Voting Systems claiming their case against him in a $1.3 billion lawsuit is "coming apart at the seams" -- without providing any details.

According to Insider, Lindell sat down with the former Donald Trump adviser where he claimed to have voting machines that he is investigating in his efforts to prove the company participated in voter fraud to keep Trump from being re-elected.

"I'll give Dominion a little scare this morning," Lindell exclaimed. "We have machines now, I do. We have ES&S [Election Systems & Software] machines, we've got them all."

He then added, "We're going to be putting out so much information over the next couple weeks, and this isn't from Arizona, these are machines we actually have. We're doing all of our own tests, we're going to have a lot of surprises and a lot of great news for the country."

Saying the company is participating in a "big cover-up," he advised employees of the company to come clean.

"If I was working at Dominion right now, I'd be turning myself in. I wouldn't even let it go too much longer. It's over for them," he advised.

You can read more here.