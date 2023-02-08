Mass. mom killed her three kids after hearing voice 'telling her to': report
Police Tape

A Massachusetts mom accused of murdering her three children said she heard a man's voice inside her head as she strangled each child with an exercise band, People magazine reported.

The details of the killings were shared by prosecutors investigating Lindsay Clancy, 32, for the killings of her five-year-old daughter Cora, three-year-old son Dawson and seven-month-old son Callan. Clancy then attempted to take her own life, the prosecutors said.

She told her husband, Patrick, by phone after the killings that she had a "moment of psychosis" and "heard a man's voice telling her to kill the kids and kill herself because it was her last chance," according to People.

She pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two counts of murder, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of strangulation.

The killings, which happened Jan. 24, were carried out with "deliberate premeditation and extreme atrocity and cruelty," court filings said.

The murders were planned when she purposely sent her husband Patrick on an errand to the pharmacy and to pick up dinner, the prosecutors said. Clancy even used Apple Maps to time the distance to ensure she had adequate time for each strangulation, according to the filings.

Investigators say the mother then locked herself in her bedroom, slit her wrists and neck and jumped from the second floor in an attempted suicide.

Lindsay appeared for arraignment on Zoom from her hospital bed.

