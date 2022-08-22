Judge sets expedited schedule for Lindsey Graham testimony to ensure he can't stall for months

A federal appeals court temporarily blocked a lower court's ruling that mandated Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) testify before a Georgia grand jury in its investigation into Donald Trump and his allies' attempts to sway the state's 2020 election results in his favor.
"In a brief order, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sent the ruling back down to the district court, instructing the judge there to weigh any potential changes to Fulton County's grand jury subpoena to Graham in alignment with the Constitution's speech and debate clause," ABC News reports. "The clause, which offers lawmakers certain legal protections when they are acting in their official capacities, is at the heart of Graham's challenge to the subpoena for his testimony."
But this morning, District Court Judge Leigh Martin May ruled that Graham has until 9am this Wednesday "to file a Motion as to exactly as to which questions and/or categories he is requesting the Court to address in an Order to partially quash the subpoena."
Following this, the Fulton County DA's Office will have until next Monday to respond, after which Graham must respond by Wednesday, August 31st.
This ensures that the issue will be resolved on an expedited basis and will not allow for lengthy delays.
\u201cBREAKING: Judge overseeing Lindsey Graham effort to quash Fulton County subpoena sets expedited schedule to resolve remaining dispute.\u201d— Kyle Cheney (@Kyle Cheney) 1661174024
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team want to ask Graham about two phone calls they say he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the 2020 election, where he asked about “reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump."