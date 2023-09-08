'I wouldn’t change anything I did': Lindsey Graham reacts to grand jury's effort to indict him

Responding to revelations that the Georgia grand jury that charged Donald Trump with the RICO act also recommended indicting him, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham said he was "totally surprised," HuffPost reported.

But he also said he was completely unrepentant.

“What I did was consistent with my job as being a U.S. Senator, Chair of the Judiciary Committee,” Graham told reporters in South Carolina on Friday. “I think the system in this country is getting off the rails and we have to be careful not to use the legal system as a political tool.”

A special grand jury report made public Friday showed the panel voted 13-7 earlier this year to recommend charges against Graham.

However, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis chose not to indict the Senator alongsideTrump and his alleged co-conspirators. The jury also recommended charges against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Republicans Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

“If it ever becomes impossible or politically dangerous or legally dangerous for a United States senator to call up people to find out how the election was wrong, God help us all. The next election, if I have questions, I’ll do the same thing,” Graham said. “I did my job. I wouldn’t change anything I did."