Lindsey Graham goes on Fox News to threaten China with war

On Fox News Monday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) engaged in a round of saber-rattling against China, naming a number of inarguable atrocities committed by the country — but even going so far as to threaten that the United States could declare war against them.

"What do you think we need to be doing in terms of sending China a clear message, given their increased military activity and all the different ways that they're challenging us on the world stage?" asked Ben Domenech, chief of The Federalist.

"Stand up for the Uighurs," said Graham. "Your father-in-law is rolling over in his grave now, the America John McCain fought for and was willing to die for is changing in front of us. I like what Trump did, he stood up to the Chinese. You steal our stuff, you're going to pay a price. Human rights still matters. Let the Chinese know that if you try to take Taiwan, we'll have a war and you'll lose it."

Trump, notably, did not express much interest in standing up for human rights, at one point even telling Chinese President Xi Jinping that he approved of the Uighur concentration camps.

