Lindsey Graham raves about Trump's golf game — and predicts he will lead GOP to victory in the midterms
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Fox News (screengrab)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) predicted former Donald Trump will lead the GOP to victory in the 2022 midterm elections after spending time golfing with his political ally.

"What's happening with the president?" Jeanine Pirro asked, referring to the former president.

"Well, his golf game is just incredible," Graham replied.

"He's busting his driver, knocking the pins down with his iron, and putting like a wild man," Graham claimed. "I mean, I'm not joking, I've never seen him play this well."

Graham also said Trump "owns the Republican Party."

"This is the party of Donald Trump, if you think otherwise you're in for a rude awakening. I think he's going to lead us to victory in 2022 in the House and the Senate," he predicted.

"And I will be shocked — after spending two days with him — if he doesn't run again for president, because he believes he has unfinished business as president of the United States and he believes he can put the country in a better position than Biden has it," he continued. "And I agree with him."



Video SmartNews