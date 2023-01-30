Lisa Marie Presley lost 40-50 pounds, took opioids before death, report says
Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. - Joe Scarnici/Getty Images North America/TNS

Lisa Marie Presley was taking opioids and weight loss medication before her death this month, according to a report. The only child of Elvis Presley lost between 40 and 50 pounds over a six-week stretch ahead of the Golden Globe Awards, TMZ reported Monday, citing family sources. Presley, who was 54, reportedly wanted to drop weight before making appearances in support of “Elvis,” a biopic about her father. She also underwent plastic surgery, the sources said. Officials haven’t released Presley’s cause of death, which is being investigated. Presley was open about her past struggles with drug a...