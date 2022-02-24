Lithuania and Moldova declare a state of emergency as Russia attacks Ukraine

The presidents of Lithuania and Moldova have announced a state of emergency in response to Russian forces invading Ukraine, NBC News reports.
“Today I will sign a decree on introducing the state of emergency, which will passed by the Parliament in an extraordinary session,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said in an address on Thursday morning, adding that Russia's actions are “unprovoked military aggression” which threaten “millions of innocent lives and undermines the foundations of international order.”
Moldovan President Maia Sandu said his country is ready to accept Ukrainian refugees.
“We will help people who need our help and support,” she said on Thursday.