Lithuanian documentary maker Kvedaravicius killed in Ukraine's Mariupol
A Russian tank drive along a road outside Mariupol. The battel between Russian/Pro Russian forces and the defencing Ukrainian forces lead by Azov battalion continues in the port city of Mariupol. Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

(Reuters) -Lithuanian film director Mantas Kvedaravicius was killed on Saturday in Ukraine's Mariupol, a city whose fate he had documented for many years, according to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's information agency and a colleague. "While trying to leave Mariupol, Russian occupiers killed Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius," the agency tweeted https://twitter.com/armyinformcomua/status/1510400551019859972 on Sunday. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. "We lost a creator well known in Lithuania and in the whole world, who until the very last moment, in spite of danger, w...