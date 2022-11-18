Lithuanian farmer burns grain for heat as cheaper than burning wood

By Andrius Sytas AZUOLAICIAI, Lithuania (Reuters) - A farmer in Lithuania is having to burn the oats he grows to feed his sheep and the wheat used to make bread in order to heat his home after the price of wood pellets shot up following the invasion of Ukraine. Since imports of wood products from Russia and its ally Belarus were banned due to sanctions, the pellets which Petras Vaitelis, 72, used for his heating have soared to 600 euros per tonne, more than three times higher last year. With the price he could sell grain staying much the same, Vaitelis found it made most sense to burn it for h...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Texas power grid at risk again this winter: watchdog
November 18, 2022
At least 246 Texans died when the power grid the state depended on failed after being battered by three February 2021 winter storms. Some data analysts put the death toll closer to 800.
That Texas grid and the Texans who count on it for heat and light, are in for another rough, wild winter according to a trusted energy watchdog that warned of those 2021 dangers. The not-for-profit North American Electric Reliability Corp assesses how prepared American and Canadian energy providers are for winter deep freezes and summer heat waves. NERC released its winter 2022-23 winter readiness report for America's grids. It found that the grid Texas relies on, ERCOT, was at risk.
Grids for the Great Lakes states of Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin also face heightened risk, NERC warns.
Interestingly, the rest of the Midwest is rated in good shape, thanks to wind power added since last winter.
When three snow and ice storms battered Texas one after another, the most catastrophic power failure in Texan history resulted. Texans died, some freezing to death. Others died of carbon monoxide poisoning while trying to get warm. There are still many unanswered questions about who made some disastrous decisions leading to and during the power outages. For example, many downtown Dallas luxury hotels continued to get electricity, keeping guests warm on Valentine's Day, while hundreds of homes remained dangerously cold, dark, and without power. Gov. Greg Abbott never explained why he initially and wrongly blamed wind turbines for the power failure, a falsehood repeated by The New York Times and CNN, and many right-wing news outlets before it was corrected.
NERC's 2022-23 grid report card was discussed in detail at a national association of utility commissioners last weekend.
“It’s a sobering assessment," said Fritz Hirst, NERC director of legislative and regulatory affairs. "A large portion of North America is at risk of insufficient supplies during the extreme winter scenarios.”
Hirst gave said that the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator which provides energy in the Midwest and ISO New England all face elevated winter reliability risks,
The online journal, Utility Dive, covered the conference where dangers posed by New England's storage tanks at oil-fired power plants that are currently "only about 40% full, down from 54% last winter."
ERCOT's lawyers sent a January 2022 letter to the Texas Public Utility Commission that its equipment is ready for winter, at least the mild winter NOAA predicts.
Hirst said red states of the Southwest should have an easy winter due to clean, renewable power sources including increased wind energy, Utility Dive reported. And the Pacific Northwest should have ample winter power due to massive hydroelectric generation.
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting milder winter temperatures for Texas and the Great Plains with little snow or ice.
CONTINUE READING Show less
More Senate Democrats seek investigation of tech firm
November 18, 2022
The senator tasked with overseeing federal antitrust enforcement is urging the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether a Texas-based company’s price-setting software is undermining competition and pushing up rents.
Amy Klobuchar, the Minnesota Democrat who chairs the Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights, sent a letter to the DOJ’s Antitrust Division this month. It was also signed by two other Democrats, Sen. Richard Durbin of Illinois and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.
“We are concerned that the use of this rate setting software essentially amounts to a cartel to artificially inflate rental rates in multifamily residential buildings,” the letter said. It encouraged the DOJ to “take appropriate action to protect renters and competition in the residential rental markets.”
In mid-October, a ProPublica investigation documented how real estate tech company RealPage’s price-setting software uses nearby competitors’ nonpublic rent data to feed an algorithm that suggests what landlords should charge for available apartments each day. Legal experts said the algorithm may be enabling violations of antitrust laws.
ProPublica detailed how RealPage’s User Group, a forum that includes landlords who adopt the company’s software, had grown to more than 1,000 members, who meet in private at an annual conference and take part in quarterly phone calls. The senators raised specific questions about the group, saying, “We are concerned about potential anticompetitive coordination taking place through the RealPage User Group.”
RealPage did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
RealPage has said that the company “uses aggregated market data from a variety of sources in a legally compliant manner” and that its software prioritizes a property’s own internal supply and demand dynamics over external factors such as competitors’ rents. The company has said its software helps reduce the risk of collusion that would occur if landlords relied on phone surveys of competitors to manually price their units.
The DOJ declined to comment on the letter.
The department five years ago reviewed RealPage’s plan to acquire its biggest competitor in pricing software, but federal prosecutors declined to seek to block the merger, which doubled the number of apartments RealPage was pricing.
The senators noted that transaction, saying RealPage has made more than 10 acquisitions since 2016. They said in data-intensive industries, “the ability to acquire more data can result in the algorithms suggesting higher prices and can also increase the barriers to entry” for other competitors. The lawmakers encouraged the department “to consider looking back at RealPage’s past behavior to determine whether any of it was anticompetitive.”
The letter follows two others sent by lawmakers urging the DOJ or Federal Trade Commission to investigate RealPage. Since ProPublica’s investigation was published, three lawsuits have been filed on behalf of renters alleging that the software is artificially inflating rents and facilitating collusion. RealPage has denied allegations in a lawsuit filed in San Diego, and it has not responded to calls for comment about the other two legal actions, filed in federal district court in Seattle.
CONTINUE READING Show less
GOP is a coalition of warlords as convoluted factions battle in civil war: analysis
November 18, 2022
Republicans won control of the U.S. House of Representatives during the 2022 midterms, but the infighting that has occurred as GOP leaders respond to the results has exposed unconventional divides in the party.
"The first skirmishes of the civil war to define the future of the Republican Party were fought this week across the sprawling corridors of the Capitol," Ben Jacobs reported for New York magazine. "With Donald Trump’s verbose announcement speech serving as an intermission, the leadership contest among House Republicans on Tuesday and Senate Republicans on Wednesday marked some of the initial cleavages within the party in the aftermath of a disappointing midterm election."
His report came the same day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would not seek a leadership position in the next Congress and would also forgo a 2024 re-election bid.
"Yet, unlike past intraparty wars, the battle lines are convoluted," Jacobs noted. "This is not a simple fight between the Establishment and the Tea Party or between Trumpers and Never Trumpers. Instead, the party is splintered not just by ideology but also by allegiance to Trump, which is under new strain. The result has been akin to a party full of warlords, each with seemingly divergent alliances to each other."
In the House, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is trying to block GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy from staying in power, while his close ally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is backing McCarthy to be the next speaker. And in the Senate, Trump has long sought to oust GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
"The GOP schism became even more confused on Wednesday morning when Senator Rick Scott mounted a quixotic effort to oust Mitch McConnell as Republican leader in what was the first contested vote for the position in over 25 years," Jacobs wrote. "The GOP may sort itself into neater ideological camps in the years to come with a meager and fractious majority in the House vying for power while a host of presidential candidates try to take down Trump."
In the immediate future, the battle for control of the GOP could have major ramifications in the Dec. 6 runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia, where former NFL star Herschel Walker is the Republican nominee challenging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.
READ: Biographer: 'Pathetic' Trump really thinks he’s a victim
"A GOP civil war is underway, and Republicans in Georgia are caught in the middle of the skirmish," Politico reported. "Dueling Republican factions are openly competing for relevance as a Dec. 6 Senate runoff approaches, arguing about which wing of the party is best positioned to help Herschel Walker net a victory."
On Thursday, it was announced there would not be a debate in the runoff election.
"Georgia GOP activists are worried about the potential effect of Donald Trump launching his 2024 run on Tuesday, an announcement that local party leaders fear could depress turnout among moderate Republicans — votes that Walker needs to beat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who finished just ahead of him in last week’s election," Politico reported. "Despite even some of Trump’s own allies urging him to delay an announcement until after the runoff election, Trump declined to wait."
CNN reported the Warnock campaign has launched a new ad showing Trump praising Walker.
"As Trump continues to speak, six words appear on screen to close the ad: 'Stop Donald Trump. Stop Herschel Walker.' And that’s it. That’s the whole ad," CNN reported. "It is, simply put, what Republicans have been openly worrying about – and why even many of those close to Trump wanted him to delay his campaign announcement until after the December 6 runoff between Warnock and Walker."
ALSO IN THE NEWS: How the GOP and conservative media are exploiting the FTX crypto collapse to fuel MAGA rage
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}