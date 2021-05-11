Republicans slammed for 'ludicrous' claim that Liz Cheney threatens their 'working class future'

Writing in The Washington Post this Tuesday, Greg Sargent contends that of all the claims the GOP is making regarding their diminishing support for Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, the most "ludicrous" is their claims that she share their vision of becoming a party for the "working class."

"The idea that Republicans must purge Cheney to continue the Trump-driven transformation into a 'working-class party' is a monumental scam. And the debate over unemployment benefits confirms the point," Sargent writes. "Republicans are widely echoing the talking point that the disappointing April jobs numbers are the result of supplemental unemployment benefits in President Biden's American Rescue Plan, which every Republican opposed."

According to Sargent, you don't have to like Cheney to see "the sheer repulsiveness of the scam" that she must be removed because her criticism of Donald Trump will threaten the GOP's support from working class voters.

"Cheney's real transgression is to demand that Republicans unambiguously repudiate Trump's 'big lie' that the 2020 election was illegitimate, and to commit to honoring democratic outcomes going forward," he writes.

