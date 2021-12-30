Liz Cheney smacks down Trump for claiming January 6 committee is giving up on obtaining White House records

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump claimed through his spokesperson that the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection is backing down on records requests from the White House — efforts he has sued to stop. "The Unselect Committee of Radical Left Democrats, and two failed Republicans, has just dropped a large portion of their request for my records and documents — a very big story even though the New York Times refused to put it on the front page," he crowed.
Shortly after this outburst, however, this claim was swatted down by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), a key member of the committee, who made clear that they were not dropping any records requests.
False. The \u2066@January6thCmte\u2069 hasn\u2019t dropped requests for any necessary records. In fact, we\u2019re actively litigating to obtain White House records Trump is trying to conceal. We will not allow him to hide the truth about January 6th, or his conduct, from the American people.pic.twitter.com/q2YBqVlyXq— Rep. Liz Cheney (@Rep. Liz Cheney) 1640823928
Cheney, the former chair of the House Republican Conference, voted to impeach Trump for inciting the January 6 attack, and was later stripped of her office by a vote of the GOP caucus. She was also formally ousted from the Wyoming Republican Party.
Trump has been suing to stop the release of White House records to the committee since October. The records include conversations he had with members of his administration in the leadup to the attack on the Capitol, which he claims are protected in perpetuity by executive privilege even though he is no longer the president and the current president has not invoked privilege.