Arizona Republican shredded by ethics committee for inviting witness who alleged bogus bribery plot

Arizona State Rep. Liz Harris on Tuesday face criticism from the Arizona House of Representatives' Committee on Ethics for her decision to invite a witness to a hearing who went on to lob baseless conspiracy theories accusing some of her Republican colleagues of taking bribes from drug cartels.

Via ABC 15's Garrett Archer, the committee said that it found enough evidence to conclude that Harris "engaged in disorderly behavior" in violation of the Arizona House of Representatives' rules.

Among other things, the committee found that Harris knew that witness Jacqueline Breger would level criminal allegations when she spoke before a hearing that discussed purported voter fraud in Arizona.

In fact, messages between Harris and Breger appear to show Harris giving Breger advice on how to make her criminal conspiracy allegations more subtle so as to not "draw the wrong press."

What's more, the committee found that Harris "took steps to avoid compliance with internal House deadlines" that "required disclosure of Breger's presentation in advance of the Joint Hearing."

Breger's presentation set off a firestorm earlier this year when she accused Mesa Mayor John Giles and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer -- both of whom are Republicans -- of taking bribes to change election results.

While the bribery allegations were initially limited just to Giles and Richer, they subsequently ensnared MAGA favorite State Sen. Wendy Rogers as well.

Although Rogers was initially supportive of the election conspiracy theory hearings, she put out a statement earlier this week saying that the legislative hearing was not an appropriate place to level allegations of criminality against serving Republican officials.

There is no evidence that any of these officials have taken any bribes from drug cartels.