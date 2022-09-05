Liz Truss vows tax cuts after winning vote to be next British PM

By Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan LONDON (Reuters) - Liz Truss will become Britain's next prime minister after winning a leadership race for the governing Conservative party on Monday, vowing to press ahead with promises of tax cuts and to deal with a growing energy crisis. After weeks of an often bad-tempered and divisive leadership contest, Truss, currently the foreign minister, defeated former finance minister Rishi Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members, winning by 81,326 votes to 60,399. "I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy," Truss said after the resul...