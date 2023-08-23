Lizzo reportedly plans to countersue backup dancers behind harassment lawsuit
Lizzo performs during the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena on Feb. 11, 2023, in London. - John Phillips/Getty Images North America/TNS

Lizzo reportedly plans to countersue the three backup dancers who filed a harassment lawsuit against the singer earlier this month. Newly surfaced photos appear to show the trio of dancers “happily carousing” and “gleefully reveling” with performers from a topless cabaret show in Paris, Lizzo’s attorney, Marty Singer, told TMZ. The photos were allegedly taken in early March 2023, during the first European leg of Lizzo’s “Special” tour. According to the Grammy winner’s attorney, those images contradict claims dancers felt pressured to go to the topless show in Paris, as alleged in the lawsuit. ...