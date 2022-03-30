Local airline, charters in Haiti suspend flights after protesters burn airplane
Haitians take to the streets to protest over the increasing insecurity in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. - Valerie Baeriswyl/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Domestic and charter airline operators have temporarily halted local flight service in Haiti after protesters in the southwestern city of Les Cayes on Tuesday tore apart and then burned a plane used by a Florida-based charity. The eight-seat Piper Navajo Chieftain aircraft belonged to Agape Flights, which is based in Venice, Florida, a spokeswoman for Agape Flights told the Miami Herald. “For 42 years we’ve been flying to Haiti and we have weekly mission flights carrying cargo, mail and humanitarian aid to missionary families throughout Haiti,” she said. “It is devastating but we are just than...